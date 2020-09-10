expand
September 11, 2020

Vernon L. Collett, Jr., 65

By Trish Ball

Published 2:44 pm Thursday, September 10, 2020

Vernon L. Collett, Jr., 65, of Stoney Fork, Kentucky went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. He was born in Pineville, Kentucky on November 9, 1954 the son of the late Vernon L. Collett, Sr. and Vesta Brock Collett.

Vernon was a graduate of Bell County High School and went on to marry his childhood sweetheart, Pamela Brock Collett. He had a love of sports and was an all-around athlete for The Bobcats. He especially loved and excelled at playing quarterback for the football team. In the late 60’s and early 70’s, Vernon was a member of the gospel group, “The Believers,” which was started by his mother and Aunt Jo Ann Lasley. Before retiring in 2015, he worked in the coal industry as a surface mine foreman for many years.
A long-time member of Mill Creek Baptist Church, Vernon was a faithful believer in Jesus Christ serving as a member of the choir and various committees in the church. His calling, however, was serving on the Board of Directors for Mill Creek Christian Academy.
Vernon is preceded in death by his parents, Vernon L. Collett, Sr. and Vesta Brock Collett, and his grandparents, Perl and Florence Brock, and Lawrence and Margie Collett.
Vernon will be cherished always by his wife, Pamela Collett of Stoney Fork, Kentucky, son Mark Collett and wife Susan of Kettle Island, Kentucky, daughter, Heather Collett of Stoney Fork, Kentucky, his grandchildren Hunter Collett, Isaac Collett, Hannah Collett, and Jared Moore, and his great-grandson, Kasen “Eli” Malik Jackson. He is also survived by three brothers Rodney Collett and wife Debbie (Kettle Island, Ky), Dennis Collett and wife Jamie (Stoney Fork, Ky), Scott Collett and wife Sara (Kettle Island, Ky) along with sister-in-law Jana Caruso and husband Robert (Clear Creek, Ky), brother-in-law Michael Brock (Pineville, Ky), mother-in-law Lawanda Brock and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Vernon possessed a deep love for his many family members.
Funeral services was held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 5:00 PM at the Mill Creek Baptist Church. Officiating the services were Rev. Scott Collett, Rev. Rafe Collett, and Vernon’s pastor, Rev. Jeremy Sanders. Music was provided by Mickey Wilder and Jill Ramey. Burial followed at the Brock Family Cemetery in Mill Creek, KY. Pallbearers were his nephews, Joshua Collett, Jeremy Collett, Ryan Collett, Peyton Collett, Benjamin Collett, Nathan Collett, and Justin Caruso.
Family received friends after 3:00 PM at the Mill Creek Baptist Church on Highway 221.
Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, is honored to serve the Collett Family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.

