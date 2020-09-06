County now has a dozen COVID-related deaths

Bell County has now reported a dozen deaths from the COVID-19 virus.

A report from Bell County Health Department Director Teresa Hunt announced Thursday afternoon that two new positive cases were reported, taking the county’s total to 414 since the pandemic began. The latest death, a 62-year-old male, taking the county death toll to 12.

Three local patients remain hospitalized, including two men, ages 59 and 75, and a 66-year-old woman.

Thursday saw Kentucky surpass the 50,000 mark in total cases as Gov. Andy Beshear announced 906 new cases, which is the third-highest single-day total so far. Of those are 124 children under age 18. The total since the pandemic began now stands at 50,885.

Thursday saw 10 new deaths reported, for a total of 943 across the state.

Beshear said the state’s positivity rate is actually down, at 4.53% for Thursday from those tested. The total number of Kentuckians tested is approaching 900,000.