Nine new COVID cases reported Tuesday, with one new death Monday; County total passes 400 cases

Another Bell County resident has lost their life to COVID-19.

As Bell County Public Health Director Teresa Hunter announced the death Monday afternoon, the county’s eleventh, she also announced two new positive cases, taking the county total to 393. On Tuesday, word came that the county had nine additional cases for a total of 402.

Of the nine new cases, all are reportedly in long-term care.

There are 89 active cases in the county, and 304 have recovered from the virus, according to a statement from Hunter. Four people remain hospitalized, including four males ranging in age from 59 to 75, and a 66-year-old female.

The latest resident to die from the disease was a 77-year-old male, according to the report.

Kentucky now has 48,396 cases, with 381 new cases being reported Monday afternoon by Gov. Andy Beshear. Forty-three of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which two were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 1-year-old from Madison County.

“We always have lower numbers on Sundays and Mondays, due to lab closures over the weekend. But the White House report for this week still has 59 of our 120 counties in the red or yellow zone,” said Gov. Beshear. “We don’t want any of our counties in either. Let’s remember how serious this is and not act like everything is normal.”

Beshear reported three new deaths Monday, raising the total to 933 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Monday include a 61-year-old man from Lincoln County; a 72-year-old woman from Martin County; and a 65-year-old man from Owen County.

“When we make bad decisions, most often somebody else pays for it, and can pay for it with their lives,” said Gov. Beshear.

As of Monday, there have been at least 877,443 coronavirus tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.42%. At least 10,375 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.