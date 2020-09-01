expand
September 2, 2020

Ronald Lee Redmond,75

By Trish Ball

Published 10:17 am Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Ronald Lee Redmond, 75, of Dorton Branch passed away peacefully Friday, August 28, 2020 at St. Joseph, London Ky. He was born in Pineville on September 16, 1944. Ronnie was the son of the late Leroy and Margaret Smith Redmond. He served in the US Army and was a devoted UK Fan, and an avid hunter and fisherman, hobbies he enjoyed immensely. Ronnie worked as a social worker until he retired in 1998.
Ronnie was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Margaret Redmond; his grandmother, Roxie Smith Gambrel, and a nephew, Brian Haven Redmond.
Survivors include his children, Amy Woolum and husband, Eric, Rheagan Redmond and Dustin Redmond; grandchildren, Mackenzie Pursifull and husband, Tyler, Chase Woolum and Dawson Woolum; sister, Dolly Redmond Kilgore and husband, Dan; brother, Mike Redmond and wife, Mona; nieces and nephews, Kim Kilgore Meade and husband, Glenn; Kelly Kilgore Bratcher and husband, David; Kristy Kilgore Hughes and husband, Simon and Michael Redmond and wife, Holly; great-nieces and nephews, Luke Meade, Gabby Bratcher, Daniel Hughes, Sydnee Hughes and Neil Meade, and a host of friends.
A Celebration of Life was held on Monday at 6:30 PM with Rev. Jeff Tingle and Rev. Ron Suntken.
The family received friends on Monday from 4:00 PM until 6:30 PM at the Arnett & Steele Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Pineville, which is honored to serve the Redmond family. Light a candle of remembrance and sign the guest register at www.arnettsteele.com.

