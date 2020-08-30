expand
Ad Spot

August 31, 2020

Defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna has started 19 straight games but defensive coordinator Brad White wants him to be a more dynamic player this year. (Vicky Graff Photo)

Bohanna one of best interior linemen in SEC

By Staff Reports

Published 3:56 pm Sunday, August 30, 2020

By LARRY VAUGHT

Vaught’s Views

 

Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White knows nose guard Quinton Bohanna can make highlight plays and has while starting the last 19 UK games. White just wants more from him this season.

“Quinton and I have had quite a few talks,” White said. “I have very lofty expectations for what he can be for us. I will not shy away from that and he doesn’t want me to. The fact is we need more and I expect more out of him.

“It’s not about having one play or two plays a game that looks good on the highlight film. He’s got to be consistent.”

He has become one of the best interior defensive linemen in the Southeastern Conference. The 6-4, 345-pound Bohanna had 18 tackles last season and has now played in 37 games.

“He does a lot of dirty work for us. He commands a lot of double teams and keeps guys free (to make tackles). It’s just that I expect that and more,” White said. “He can push and hold the point but I want more out of the pass rush from him. He has enough twitch and short area burst to where he can affect the passing game. There will be times when he gets one-on-one and when he does there should be nobody who can block him.”

Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard, a preseason All-American, certainly agrees.

“Q’s a great athlete for how big he is, he can move, he can do it all. He has great technique with his hands, he can swing over you. He has good hands, good power,” Kinnard said.

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports

News

County records 10th COVID-19 death

News

Goodwill seeking older workers in Bell, Harlan counties

News

County unemployment rate is up

News

Newspaper moving to new location

News

Road repairs underway on portion of KY 1534 in Bell County

News

Stroll with the Masters event will bring ‘historical artists’ to Cumberland Gap

News

Local COVID cases on the decline;
County reports ninth virus-related death

News

‘Thank God for a kidney stone’ – Middlesboro man’s diagnosis leads to cancer discovery

News

Hundreds of trucks from several states to arrive for Saturday show

BREAKING NEWS

AMC Theater in Middlesboro Mall will not reopen

News

Kentucky opts in on plan to give $400 per week to unemployed

News

Auditor finds clerk’s office owes fiscal court $5,745 in excess fees

News

COVID cases reach 360 locally, two more deaths reported

BREAKING NEWS

Woman sentenced to 10 years in husband’s shooting death

BREAKING NEWS

Fall sports get green light from KHSAA

News

Local schools delay start dates due to COVID-19

News

Kentucky opts in on plan to give $400 per week to unemployed

News

State auditor finds minor issues within Bell sheriff’s office

News

All Kentuckians can vote by mail for Nov. 3 election

News

Funeral business is family business for Binghams

News

Beshear: State could see more federal unemployment help

News

Beshear recommends in-person school be pushed back to Sept. 28

News

Sixth local COVID patient dies, county reports 315th case

News

Extension District Board to meet virtually Monday, Aug. 17