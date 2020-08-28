expand
August 28, 2020

Road repairs underway on portion of KY 1534 in Bell County

By Staff Reports

Published 2:57 am Friday, August 28, 2020

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that roadway repair operations started Aug. 25 on a portion of KY 1534 (mile points 5.13 and 5.37) in Bell County. The repair operations are expected to conclude on Tuesday, Sept. 15.

Work hours are scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day. In case of an emergency, the drill rig will be moved to allow emergency vehicles through the work zone area.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

