expand
Ad Spot

August 28, 2020

The Middlesboro News will be relocating to 516 N. 15th St., Suite 5, part of a new commercial office complex across from Kenneth Wilson Auto Parts.

Newspaper moving to new location

By Staff Reports

Published 5:00 am Friday, August 28, 2020

The Middlesboro News will soon have a new home.

After spending the past six years in its North 11th Street location, the newspaper will be relocating to 516 N. 15th St., Suite 5, part of a new commercial office complex across from Kenneth Wilson Auto Parts. The old Middlesboro News office is now closed, and while preparation of the new office space is completed, the staff will continue providing news coverage and serving our readers and advertisers from the office of our affiliate newspaper, The Claiborne Progress, in Tazewell, Tennessee. The new office is expected to be ready soon, and we will keep you updated on our website and social media.

“We look forward to settling into our new location and continuing to serve Middlesboro and Bell County. The new location will allow us to be even more convenient to customers and local businesses,” said Jeff Moreland, editor of The Middlesboro News.

For the latest news visit the newspaper’s website at www.middlesboronews.com. For subscription information email lisa.gray@middlesboronews.com. For advertising, email wanda.paul@middlesboronews.com. The staff can still be reached by telephone at 606-248-1010.

  • Latest Local News

  • Special Section

  • Latest Sports

News

County records 10th COVID-19 death

News

Goodwill seeking older workers in Bell, Harlan counties

News

County unemployment rate is up

News

Newspaper moving to new location

News

Road repairs underway on portion of KY 1534 in Bell County

News

Stroll with the Masters event will bring ‘historical artists’ to Cumberland Gap

News

Local COVID cases on the decline;
County reports ninth virus-related death

News

‘Thank God for a kidney stone’ – Middlesboro man’s diagnosis leads to cancer discovery

News

Hundreds of trucks from several states to arrive for Saturday show

BREAKING NEWS

AMC Theater in Middlesboro Mall will not reopen

News

Kentucky opts in on plan to give $400 per week to unemployed

News

Auditor finds clerk’s office owes fiscal court $5,745 in excess fees

News

COVID cases reach 360 locally, two more deaths reported

BREAKING NEWS

Woman sentenced to 10 years in husband’s shooting death

BREAKING NEWS

Fall sports get green light from KHSAA

News

Local schools delay start dates due to COVID-19

News

Kentucky opts in on plan to give $400 per week to unemployed

News

State auditor finds minor issues within Bell sheriff’s office

News

All Kentuckians can vote by mail for Nov. 3 election

News

Funeral business is family business for Binghams

News

Beshear: State could see more federal unemployment help

News

Beshear recommends in-person school be pushed back to Sept. 28

News

Sixth local COVID patient dies, county reports 315th case

News

Extension District Board to meet virtually Monday, Aug. 17