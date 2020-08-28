Newspaper moving to new location

The Middlesboro News will soon have a new home.

After spending the past six years in its North 11th Street location, the newspaper will be relocating to 516 N. 15th St., Suite 5, part of a new commercial office complex across from Kenneth Wilson Auto Parts. The old Middlesboro News office is now closed, and while preparation of the new office space is completed, the staff will continue providing news coverage and serving our readers and advertisers from the office of our affiliate newspaper, The Claiborne Progress, in Tazewell, Tennessee. The new office is expected to be ready soon, and we will keep you updated on our website and social media.

“We look forward to settling into our new location and continuing to serve Middlesboro and Bell County. The new location will allow us to be even more convenient to customers and local businesses,” said Jeff Moreland, editor of The Middlesboro News.

For the latest news visit the newspaper’s website at www.middlesboronews.com. For subscription information email lisa.gray@middlesboronews.com. For advertising, email wanda.paul@middlesboronews.com. The staff can still be reached by telephone at 606-248-1010.