August 26, 2020

Painter Georgia O’Keefe, left, and photographer Ansel Adams are two of the historic artists who will be portrayed at the “Stroll with the Masters” event in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, on Oct. 10.

Stroll with the Masters event will bring ‘historical artists’ to Cumberland Gap

By Staff Reports

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Artists including Salvador Dali, Picasso, Mary Cassatt, Georgia O’Keefe, Ansel Adams and others will be portrayed at the “Stroll with the Masters” event in Cumberland Gap, Tennessee, on Oct. 10. The event will feature social distancing.

Local art lovers will get a chance to take a “Stroll with the Masters.”

On Oct. 10, 2020, a group of artists of international fame will visit Cumberland Gap, Tennessee.

In this socially distanced, COVID-19 world, such an event has been unheard of since before early March. The Cumberland Gap Artists’ Co-op, a local group of Appalachian artists, decided that they would develop an event unprecedented at this time in history. In fact, these creative people are bringing historical artists to the small town in a way these famous artists can be viewed and visited by a community bereft of such events.

All of the CDC’s guidelines of social distancing will be followed. The visiting artists, recreated by co-op members, will be stationed 8 feet apart and visitors will move through, protected by masks at an approved distance. The twenty-first century co-op members have transformed themselves and their art products into artists of old.  That day resurrected Ansel Adams, Georgia O’Keefe, Salvador Dali, Picasso, Mark Twain, Mary Cassatt and many more from decades ago will be producing their art and telling those viewing about their lives often before the technological world. The group is producing a family-friendly, no admission event, dedicated to a world where Covid has eliminated most events this year.  Their mission statement involves spreading the love and understanding of Art and this event will be a conduit for this purpose.

The group describes the passion which has built among co-op members since the seed of this event was planted.  The goal has become immersion into individual lives of those who developed the foundations of the still unfolding art world today. At a recent planning meeting Georgia Keefe, flamboyant painter, and Ansel Adams, a pioneer of black and white photography, renewed their early 20th century friendship and discussed what had happened to their art since their deaths. They admired the work each has produced during the past month. The “reincarnated” artists are overwhelmed by the new era of masks, distancing and technology, but would love to share with you an art event which may be a precursor of all events to come. Join the Old Masters in the Gap on Oct. 10 and enjoy a unique day in the newly developing art and event world. The event will run from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

