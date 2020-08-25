expand
August 25, 2020

Phyllis Jane Buell Hazlewood, 79

By Trish Ball

Published 3:25 pm Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Phyllis Jane Buell Hazlewood of Knoxville, Tennessee, formerly of Harrogate, Tennessee, passed away at her home into the presence of the Lord on Sunday, August 23, 2020, at the age of 79 years old. She was born January 15, 1941 in Jefferson City, TN to Rev. John J. Buell Sr. and Myrta Buell.
Phyllis left college after one year to marry the love of her life. After being blessed with three children, she went back to school and received her degrees from Lincoln Memorial University and University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Phyllis served alongside her husband, Director of Missions for the Cumberland Gap Baptist Association. She was known by many for her love of music, which included singing, playing piano, and teaching piano lessons. She was an inspiring educator and taught elementary school in Claiborne County and was a K-12 school principal for many years. She also taught at Lincoln Memorial University and worked for the Tennessee Department of Education, helping to improve education in Tennessee. She ended her career as a guidance counselor at Claiborne County High School.
In her later years, Phyllis left Harrogate, Tennessee to live closer to family in Knoxville, Tennessee, where she became an active member of Sevier Heights Baptist Church. Here, she taught Sunday School for the Light Bearers Class for many years. She was also the church director of the Women’s Missionary Union and had been previously involved in this organization at local, county, and state levels. Phyllis has left a legacy of compassion, kindness, and a heart for sharing the Gospel of Jesus. She has touched so many lives, and we celebrate that she is now in the arms of Jesus with her beloved husband and son.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. John and Myrta Buell; husband, Rev. William Dean Hazlewood; infant brother, William Clark Buell; and son, John Austin Hazlewood. She leaves behind her brother, John (Susan) Buell, and beloved children, Dr. Melissa (Joe) Ramsey and Rev. Steven (Linda) Hazlewood. She also leaves behind several grandchildren, Matthew Hazlewood, Kimberly Gilbert, Kayla Hester, Emily Lee, Abigail Ramsey, and Caroline Ramsey, and a host of great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
The funeral service will be at 10:00 AM on Friday, August 28, 2020 at Hope Fellowship Church (2909 N Broadway, Knoxville, TN 37917). Rev. Dominique Lee, Rev. Mike Hazlewood, and Rev. Steven Hazlewood will be officiating. Following the funeral service, the graveside service will be at 11:30 AM at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery (5901 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919). Rev. Don Wilson will be officiating.
Memorial Donations may be made to the Mission Ministry at Hope Fellowship Church. Online condolences may be extended at rosemortuary.com.

