August 24, 2020

Regina Michelle Houston, 56

By Trish Ball

Published 4:43 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

Regina Michelle Houston, age 56, Middlesboro, KY passed away Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home. She was born December 5, 1963 in Harlan, KY, the daughter of the late Elmer and Gladys Marie Houston.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Ronnie B. Houston; Uncle, Eugene Johnson; and mother-in-law, Marietta Givens.
She is survived by her sons: Jasper Givens and James Jordan Givens; husband, Jimmy Givens; grandson, Carson Givens; sisters: Alta (Gene) Bailey, Debbie (Edward) Caldwell, Donna (Kenneth) Oxford; father-in-law, Butch Givens; special niece, Natasha Fuson; special sister-in-law, Betty Houston and a host of family friends.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m. – 12 p.m., Monday, August 24, 2020 at Shumate Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will follow at Givens Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Greene officiating.
Shumate Funeral Home is honored to serve the Houston/Givens Family and is entrusted with all arrangements.
Candle Lighting and Guestbook at www.shumatefuneralhome.com

