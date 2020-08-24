expand
Ad Spot

August 24, 2020

AMC Theater in Middlesboro Mall will not reopen

By Jeff Moreland

Published 4:53 pm Monday, August 24, 2020

Local JC Penney store also closing

 

The AMC Theater in the Middlesboro Mall is closed, and it will not reopen.

That word came from Carolyn Widner, property manager of Middlesboro Mall Monday afternoon.

She made the announcement, adding that she had just received permission from AMC, or American Multi-Cinema, to speak.

“We are searching for another company,” she said, adding that the mall hopes to continue to have a theater available for its customers.

Widner said the mall opened in October 1983. The theater opened in early 1984 and was originally operated by Tri-State Entertainment, and later by Carmike Cinemas and at least one other company before AMC took over the operation.

The JC Penney retail store in the mall will also be closing permanently, although Carolyn Reed, the store manager, said she did not know what its final day of operation would be. JC Penney announced earlier this year that it would be closing more than 150 stores nationwide. A statement on JC Penney’s company blog said, “Following a comprehensive review of our retail footprint, JCPenney made the difficult decision to announce over 150 store closures. Liquidation sales at most closing store locations are now underway. A handful of previously announced store closing locations may remain on hold pending further review. We will continue to operate the majority of our stores and our flagship store, jcp.com, to ensure our valued customers continue to have access to the products and brands they need and want.”

With the closing of the two businesses, Widner said there are still 24 other tenants in the mall. She added that there are no other planned changes coming to the mall at this time.

BREAKING NEWS

AMC Theater in Middlesboro Mall will not reopen

News

Kentucky opts in on plan to give $400 per week to unemployed

News

Auditor finds clerk’s office owes fiscal court $5,745 in excess fees

News

COVID cases reach 360 locally, two more deaths reported

BREAKING NEWS

Woman sentenced to 10 years in husband’s shooting death

BREAKING NEWS

Fall sports get green light from KHSAA

News

Local schools delay start dates due to COVID-19

News

Kentucky opts in on plan to give $400 per week to unemployed

News

State auditor finds minor issues within Bell sheriff’s office

News

All Kentuckians can vote by mail for Nov. 3 election

News

Funeral business is family business for Binghams

News

Beshear: State could see more federal unemployment help

News

Beshear recommends in-person school be pushed back to Sept. 28

News

Sixth local COVID patient dies, county reports 315th case

News

Extension District Board to meet virtually Monday, Aug. 17

News

Legislation proposed to make breast cancer treatment cheaper

News

Beshear considers recommending another delay of in-person schooling as positive test rate increases

News

Fewer people getting needed vaccinations during COVID outbreak

News

Fourth local COVID-19 death reported

News

Benefit, auction for Steve Gulley kickin’ off Saturday

News

Orr is city’s new top cop

News

COVID cases rising locally despite state’s recent decline

News

Three ways to access free or reduced-cost prescription drugs

News

UK student maps planting and use of blackberries in Grow Appalachia program; store-bought berries too expensive for man