Steven Muncey Gulley, 57

S teven Muncey Gulley, 57, went home to be with the Lord on August 18, 2020 at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN after a short battle with cancer. Steve was a native of Claiborne County, TN where he graduated from Powell Valley High School and went on to attend Lincoln Memorial University, where he later received an Honorary Doctorate of Music. Steve was a world-renowned musician and songwriter, receiving countless awards and accolades for performing and song-writing. Steve was known for being a selfless person, a mentor for so many, an amazing musician, but above all else was a true friend to anyone who met him. He was a loving son, brother, husband, father and papaw. He led his family to walk with the Lord and love each other above all else. His legacy will live on in the hearts of all who met him. He is survived in death by his loving wife and best friend of 26 years Debbie Gulley, his children Brad Gulley (Candace), Lyndsey Hunley (Jimmy-Ray), Alyson Robinson (Gary), Kim Beers (Todd), and Amber Doss (David), and his loving grandchildren who were the light of his life Parker, Makaelin, Emma, Taylor, Mack, Grayson, Grant, Ashtyn, Rhett, Mason and his nephew, Max Madon. Loving parents Don and Linda Gulley, sister Kristi Laws (Mark) He also leaves behind a loving companion who never left his side, his beloved dog Rip. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Steve’s home church Summey’s Bridge Missionary Baptist Church in his memory. Summey’s Bridge Missionary Baptist Church 200 Providence Road

Cumberland Gap, TN 37724 The family will receive friends Sunday, August 23, 2020 from 1 PM to 6 PM with funeral services to follow at 6 PM in the Claiborne ~ Overholt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Johnny Brown and the Rev. Mitchell Keck officiating. Music will be provided by Brad Gulley Private graveside services will be conducted in the Kibert Cemetery. Pallbearers: Gary Robinson, Brad Gulley, Jimmy – Ray Hunley, Bryan Turner, Mark Laws, Max Madon, and Blake Laws Honorary Pallbearers: Phil Leadbetter, Tim Stafford, Matt Cruby, Kenny Smith, Barry Abernathy, Vic Graves, Kenny Brown, Teddy Cosby, Clint Hurd, Dale-Ann Bradley

All in attendance are required to wear a face mask/covering for the protection of everyone in attendance.