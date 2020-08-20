Fall sports get green light from KHSAA

The Kentucky High School Athletic Association is moving forward with a plan to play sports this fall.

Practices for football and other fall sports are scheduled to begin Monday, with the first football games slated to begin on Friday, Sept. 11. The Board of Control voted 16-2 in favor of the current schedule that delayed the beginning of fall sports by more than two weeks because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Golf has already began and teams have been playing since late July.

“There is absolutely no doubt this is going to be the most unusual year we’ve been through,” KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett said Thursday.

The football season now will consist of nine regular-season games and all competition is subject to approval by Gov. Andy Beshear, the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health.

“We’re going to have to remain in line with any existing order that is issued,” Tackett said. “We’re doing a lot of balance.”

During the meeting, the board considered two alternatives, both of which were voted down by the board of control. A second alternative would have moved starting dates for fall competition to Sept. 28, but the board voted 15-3 against the measure.

Another option the board considered would have cross country and field hockey to start on Sept. 7 but delay the start of football and volleyball to Sept. 28. That version was voted down by the board by a 13-5 margin.

“It’s a major, major challenge for us and there is no clear-cut decisions,” Tackett said. “There are people, regardless of what you do, that are going to find fault.”

