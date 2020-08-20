Eva Cheryl Taylor, 74

Eva Cheryl Taylor, age 74 of Miracle, KY passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020 at U.K Medical Center, Lexington, KY.

She was born September 12, 1945 in Pineville, KY to the late William Earl Lewis and Juanita Moore Lewis. Eva was a member of Old Fourmile Pentecostal church and she loved everyone.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her beloved son, Jackie Taylor II; sister Judy Lewis; brothers Michael Lewis and Billy Earl Lewis.

Survivors include her husband of 55 years, Jack Taylor; daughter Christy Johnson; grandchildren Kirra Johnson, Kainen Johnson and Kolton Johnson; brothers Larry Paul Lewis. A host of nieces, nephews, many friends and other relatives.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic the family had graveside services 12 noon, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at Lee-Cox Cemetery, Brownies Creek, Miracle KY.